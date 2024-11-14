Mike McCarthy: Cowboys coming back from this adversity would be a great story

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is telling his players to view the rough season they’re going through as an opportunity.

At 3-6 and with quarterback Dak Prescott out for the season, the prospect for McCarthy’s team looks grim, but he told reporters today that his message is to embrace the adversity.

“I’m never gonna try to be somebody else,” McCarthy said. “I think it’s important for all of us to operate in that phase, because we were all brought here for a reason. We’ve done good things together. So we need to continue to work and stay convicted to that commitment. So if anything, these moments really confirm who you are, why you’re here. That’s the way I look at it. I think this is an incredible opportunity for this football team, what’s in front of us. To be into this valley of adversity, to come out of this would be a great story. There’s a ton of work, and the only work we’re really focused on is beating the Houston Texans, but this is a great opportunity for us, and I tell these guys repeatedly, just enjoy this. This is something you can really learn from for the rest of your life.”

McCarthy knows he’s on the hot seat, but he’s hoping he can inspire his players to turn around a season that looks sunk.