nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
nbc_simms_bestbetsblues_241114.jpg
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Mike McCarthy: Cowboys coming back from this adversity would be a great story

  
Published November 14, 2024 03:50 PM

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is telling his players to view the rough season they’re going through as an opportunity.

At 3-6 and with quarterback Dak Prescott out for the season, the prospect for McCarthy’s team looks grim, but he told reporters today that his message is to embrace the adversity.

“I’m never gonna try to be somebody else,” McCarthy said. “I think it’s important for all of us to operate in that phase, because we were all brought here for a reason. We’ve done good things together. So we need to continue to work and stay convicted to that commitment. So if anything, these moments really confirm who you are, why you’re here. That’s the way I look at it. I think this is an incredible opportunity for this football team, what’s in front of us. To be into this valley of adversity, to come out of this would be a great story. There’s a ton of work, and the only work we’re really focused on is beating the Houston Texans, but this is a great opportunity for us, and I tell these guys repeatedly, just enjoy this. This is something you can really learn from for the rest of your life.”

McCarthy knows he’s on the hot seat, but he’s hoping he can inspire his players to turn around a season that looks sunk.