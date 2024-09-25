 Skip navigation
Mike McDaniel has seen "progress" with Odell Beckham Jr.

  
Published September 24, 2024 11:26 PM

The biggest challenge currently facing the 1-2 Dolphins relates to the quarterback position. After Monday night’s Week 4 game against the Titans, the window opens to getting some help for whoever is throwing the passes.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list, is eligible to join the active roster as of Tuesday.

“I’ve seen some good progress, and I’m optimistic for when his window opens up and we will see how his body responds,” coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Tuesday. “I do know there’s been some very intentional good work and that he hasn’t had the setbacks that we’ve made sure to avoid.”

Beckham participated sparingly in offseason workouts, before starting camp on PUP. His specific injury still isn’t known.

Whether and to what extent he’ll make a difference in the offense remains to be seen. Again, the bigger issue is at quarterback. If OBJ still has gas in the tank, however, it could make the quarterback’s job easier — whoever it might be.