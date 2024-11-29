Mike McDaniel: Jordyn Brooks’s “soft” comment was about tackling

After Thursday night’s loss to the Packers, Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks said the Dolphins were “soft.”

“Simple as that, I thought we were soft today,” Brooks said. “I don’t know if guys was too cold. . . . I don’t know what it was. I feel like the elements played a part in how we played as a group, and that was the result that we got.”

On Friday, coach Mike McDaniel was asked for his reaction to the comment.

“I think specifically what Jordyn was talking about, I think that has to do with the tackling or the lack thereof,” McDaniel told reporters. “So much of the production over 100-some odd yards for them offensively was as a result of tackling, and I think that was a collective issue. It’s two-fold, really.

“In my mind, it’s hard for me to assess 100 percent with conviction opinion one way or the other, but I think two things were at play; I saw a consistent failure of tacklers to bring their feet through the tackle, just picture diving and leaving your feet to try to wrap up, as opposed to bringing your feet through the tackle which is our No. 1 fundamental emphasis when we do that. Whether that was because of the cold or the short week, either way both things are consistent with the opponent; the opponent has a short week and the opponent is playing in that weather.”

Whatever the cause, the trip to Lambeau Field didn’t work out for the Dolphins. Cold-weather games don’t work out for the Dolphins.