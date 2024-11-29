 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike McDaniel on not activating Shaq Barrett: Timing wasn’t ideal

  
Published November 29, 2024 08:58 AM

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said this week that edge rusher Shaq Barrett’s desire to return to active duty after retiring this summer took him by surprise and that the team would need to discuss the situation before making any dcisions about bringing the veteran back into the fold.

The Dolphins ultimately decided against activating Barrett ahead of Thursday’s game against the Packers and they won’t release him, which means that Barrett will not return to action this season. After the Dolphins lost in Green Bay, McDaniel was asked about that decision at his press conference.

McDaniel said the players currently on the roster “have earned the right to be on it” and that meant “the timing I don’t think was necessarily ideal” to bring Barrett back from an extended layoff. McDaniel also said that it wasn’t a matter of keeping Barrett away from other teams.

“It wasn’t any measured situation like that posturing one way or the other,” McDaniel said, via a transcript from the team. “Like I said we just found out on a day that I had a press conference with you guys, and it was more of that. It wasn’t whether he wanted to play there or here. He knew we had his contractual rights, so it was more of where we are at, and let’s look at our roster.”

Barrett won’t play this season, but could revisit his options come the offseason.