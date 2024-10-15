Mike Tomlin: Russell Wilson “under consideration” to start this week

A quarterback change could be coming in Pittsburgh.

Shortly after Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that Russell Wilson will take first-team reps in practice this week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Wilson may get the start against the Jets on Sunday night in Week Seven.

“Russ proved his health last week and we’re looking hard at it this week. It is up for consideration,” Tomlin said.

Wilson was set to be the team’s starter in Week One, but a calf injury put Justin Fields in that role. Fields has started the first six games of the season and the Steelers are 4-2, but he has seen his completion percentage take a sharp drop over the last two weeks.

Fields balanced that out by running for a pair of touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Raiders and he’s scored five rushing touchdowns overall. Tomlin said Fields has been “really good at times” and called him an asset, but said it hasn’t been great and called Wilson a talented option the team has to think about using. Tomlin also didn’t rule out using both quarterbacks against the Jets and in the future.