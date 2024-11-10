Mike Tomlin: The failed fake punt is on me, and I’d do it again

The Commanders’ first touchdown today was caused by a failed fake punt by the Steelers, but Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that he would make that call again.

Tomlin said the call was his to make and he’s not going to hesitate to make a call like that again just because the pass fell incomplete.

“We’re not gonna live in our fears, that’s not how we get down,” Tomlin said. “On the fake punt, that is on me, I own that, I’d do it again, but we didn’t execute it, so it was a bad idea, but our guys fought, they didn’t blink.”

The fake punt required one defensive back, Miles Killebrew, to throw to another defensive back, James Pierre. Killebrew got the ball to Pierre for what should have been an easy first down, but Pierre dropped the pass. That was costly for the Steelers, but they ended up winning the game, and Tomlin is confident that the Steelers’ approach today was the right one.