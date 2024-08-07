 Skip navigation
Mike Tomlin will “let you guys speculate” on Steelers adding a receiver amid Brandon Aiyuk chatter

  
Published August 7, 2024 11:58 AM

Trade chatter regarding 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has flared up again in recent days and the Steelers are one of the teams believed to be talking to the Niners about dealing for the wideout.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin got a couple of chances to chime in on that chatter on Wednesday. During an appearance on WDVE, Tomlin was asked if he’d had any interesting calls on Wednesday morning and he replied by saying it was “a little early on the west side right now, so probably not.”

Tomlin then held a press conference and he was asked whether the team was actively working to add another receiver.

“I’ll let you guys speculate on that,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin grinned after that answer and that non-verbal response has led some social media sleuths to say that they believe a deal bringing Aiyuk to Pittsburgh is already done. Nothing’s been announced, however, and there would need to be more than a sly smile to think that the 49ers and Steelers have come to an agreement.