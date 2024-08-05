Miles Sanders: I have something to prove after disappointing 2023 season

There were no shortage of disappointments on offense for the Panthers last season and running back Miles Sanders was on the list.

Sanders signed with the team as a free agent last March and the hope was that he’d bring the kind of production that resulted in 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground for the Eagles in 2023. Sanders only managed 432 yards and one score for the Panthers, however, and the way things played out “left a real bad taste in my mouth.”

Removing that bad taste is Sanders’ motivation because he says he’s heading into this year with “something to prove.”

“I don’t think nobody did me wrong,” Sanders said, via the team’s website. “I just didn’t like how last year went. That’s all. I’m not blaming nobody but myself. I’m just ready to play. I’m ready to have a better season.”

Chuba Hubbard is back after leading the team in rushing yards last season and the Panthers will be getting second-round pick Jonathon Brooks in the mix at some point, so Sanders will have to prove himself if he’s going to see a lot of the field in 2024.