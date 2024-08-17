 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Misunderstanding as to hit on Jordan Love sparks scuffle at Packers-Broncos practice

  
Published August 17, 2024 02:48 PM

Scuffles at joint practices can be caused by many things. On Friday, a skirmish between the Packers and Broncos happened because of a misunderstanding.

Via Zach Kruse of USA Today, tempers flared briefly on Friday after it appeared that Denver edge rusher Nik Bonitto struck the arm of Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love. As it turns out, Love’s arm was hit by right tackle Zach Tom.

“I was going to throw and I think Zach Tom got pushed and hit my shoulder,” Love said after the session. “I don’t think it was anything with the D-line or anything like that. I think just friendly fire.”

Here’s the play. It’s hard to tell whether Tom bumped into Love or whether Bonnito swung his arm around and hit him.

“I think a lot of guys didn’t really see it and know what happened,” Love said. “We make it a big point to stay away from the quarterback, so they might’ve thought the D-lineman hit my arm or something like that, which I don’t think happened.”

Love doesn’t have to worry about getting hit by defensive linemen or offensive tackles on Sunday against the Broncos. He won’t play in the Week 2 preseason contest.