Misunderstanding as to hit on Jordan Love sparks scuffle at Packers-Broncos practice

Scuffles at joint practices can be caused by many things. On Friday, a skirmish between the Packers and Broncos happened because of a misunderstanding.

Via Zach Kruse of USA Today, tempers flared briefly on Friday after it appeared that Denver edge rusher Nik Bonitto struck the arm of Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love. As it turns out, Love’s arm was hit by right tackle Zach Tom.

“I was going to throw and I think Zach Tom got pushed and hit my shoulder,” Love said after the session. “I don’t think it was anything with the D-line or anything like that. I think just friendly fire.”

Here’s the play. It’s hard to tell whether Tom bumped into Love or whether Bonnito swung his arm around and hit him.

“I think a lot of guys didn’t really see it and know what happened,” Love said. “We make it a big point to stay away from the quarterback, so they might’ve thought the D-lineman hit my arm or something like that, which I don’t think happened.”

Love doesn’t have to worry about getting hit by defensive linemen or offensive tackles on Sunday against the Broncos. He won’t play in the Week 2 preseason contest.