Monday Night Football: Joe Burrow, Puka Nacua are active

The Bengals made star quarterback Joe Burrow’s availability official. He will dress and is expected to start in Monday Night Football.

Burrow, whose strained calf had him with a questionable designation, does not appear on the inactive list.

The Bengals, though, also made two other quarterbacks active. Jake Browning and Reid Sinnett, who was elevated from the practice squad, also will dress. Because Sinnett is not on the active roster, he cannot be the emergency quarterback.

The Bengals’ inactives are tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring), wide receiver Trenton Irwin, running back Chris Evans, defensive tackle Jay Tufele, offensive lineman Jackson Carman, offensive lineman Trey Hill and cornerback DJ Ivey.

The Rams will have wide receiver Puka Nacua, who was questionable with an oblique injury. Nacua also was questionable last week but played 69 of 80 offensive snaps and made 15 catches for 147 yards.

In two games, Nacua has 25 catches on 35 targets for 266 yards and no touchdowns.

The Rams’ inactives are running back Zach Evans, offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, offensive lineman Warren McClendon and defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV.