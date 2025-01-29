 Skip navigation
Multiple “significant” incidents happened during celebration of Eagles’ NFC Championship win

  
Published January 29, 2025 04:10 PM

Seven years after winning the franchise’s only Super Bowl win and two years after the team’s most recent Super Bowl appearance, Eagles fans were very happy about making it back again.

And that happiness led to some mayhem after the 55-23 win over the Commanders.

Via ABC News, several “significant” incidents occurred during the ensuing celebration, including two shootings, a stabbing, and 31 citations for disorderly conduct. Police are investigating other incidents of gunfire, with at least one video on social media of a man firing a gun into the air.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said Monday that the revelry included “some assaults on our police officers.” Multiple individuals were charged with aggravated assault on police officers, and two other reported assaults on officers were being investigated.

In addition to those incidents, an 18-year-old Temple student died on Tuesday from injuries sustained after falling from a light pole he had climbed.

Unruly behavior happens after big wins. For Philadelphia, even more of the same will happen if the Eagles win their second Super Bowl while blocking the Chiefs for earning their third in a row.