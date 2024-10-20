NFL 2024 Week 7 early inactives: Will Levis is officially inactive on Sunday
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
Saturday brought word that the Titans will start Mason Rudolph at quarterback against the Bills and Sunday brought confirmation. Will Levis is inactive, which leaves Rudolph in the No. 1 role with Trevor Siemian up from the practice squad to serve as his backup.
Levis was listed as questionable with a right shoulder injury after being limited in practice this week. Levis hurt his shoulder in Week Four, but returned to start after a bye week and played all of last week’s loss to the Colts.
Another report indicated that Levis may miss multiple weeks as a result of the injury, but further information about his availability will have to wait until after Sunday’s game.
Titans at Bills
Titans: QB Will Levis, CB L’Jarius Sneed, T Leroy Watson, RB Tyjae Spears, TE David Martin-Robinson, DL Keondre Coburn, LB Caleb Murphy
Bills: OL Will Clapp, DT Zion Logue, LB Joe Andreessen, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, S Mike Edwards
Texans at Packers
Texans: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, G Nick Broeker, CB Kamari Lassiter, WR Steven Sims, LB Henry To’oTo’o, S Jimmie Ward, WR Robert Woods
Packers: DE Brenton Cox, TE John FitzPatrick, T Travis Glover, C Jacob Monk, S Kitan Oladapo, DT Devonte Wyatt
Eagles at Giants
Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert, G Trevor Keegan, OL Darian Kinnard, QB Tanner McKee, CB Eli Ricks, DT Byron Young
Giants: T Chris Hubbard, P Jamie Gillan, CB Adoree’ Jackson, S Anthony Johnson, LB Boogie Basham, QB Tommy DeVito
Lions at Vikings
Lions: G Kevin Zeitler, DL Isaiah Thomas, S Loren Strickland, WR Isaiah Williams, TE Parker Hesse, T Giovani Manu
Vikings: CB Akayleb Evans, CB Dwight McGlothern, RB Myles Gaskin, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, LB Blake Cashman, T Walter Rouse, QB Brett Rypien
Seahawks at Falcons
Seahawks: CB Riq Woolen, CB Tre Brown, T Stone Forsythe, DT Cameron Young, DL Myles Adams, LB Trevis Gipson, OL Sataoa Laumea
Falcons: CB Antonio Hamilton, LB Troy Andersen, DL Brandon Dorlus, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, OL Elijah Wilkinson, OL Brandon Parker, DL Kentavius Street
Bengals at Browns
Bengals: WR Trenton Irwin, DE Cedric Johnson, OL Andrew Stueber, DT Lawrence Guy, TE Tanner McLachlan, DT Jay Tufele
Browns: QB Jameis Winston, CB Kahlef Hailassie, S Ronnie Hickman, RB Jerome Ford, LB Nathaniel Watson, DT Quinton Jefferson
Dolphins at Colts
Dolphins: QB Skylar Thompson, LB Emmanuel Ogbah, S Jevon Holland, RB Jeff Wilson, OL Andrew Meyer, CB Ethan Bonner, LB Channing Tindall
Colts: LB Genard Avery, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Anthony Gould, CB Chris Lammons, C Danny Pinter, LB E.J. Speed, RB Jonathan Taylor