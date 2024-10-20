 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL 2024 Week 7 early inactives: Will Levis is officially inactive on Sunday

  
Published October 20, 2024 11:33 AM

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Saturday brought word that the Titans will start Mason Rudolph at quarterback against the Bills and Sunday brought confirmation. Will Levis is inactive, which leaves Rudolph in the No. 1 role with Trevor Siemian up from the practice squad to serve as his backup.

Levis was listed as questionable with a right shoulder injury after being limited in practice this week. Levis hurt his shoulder in Week Four, but returned to start after a bye week and played all of last week’s loss to the Colts.

Another report indicated that Levis may miss multiple weeks as a result of the injury, but further information about his availability will have to wait until after Sunday’s game.

Titans at Bills

Titans: QB Will Levis, CB L’Jarius Sneed, T Leroy Watson, RB Tyjae Spears, TE David Martin-Robinson, DL Keondre Coburn, LB Caleb Murphy

Bills: OL Will Clapp, DT Zion Logue, LB Joe Andreessen, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, S Mike Edwards

Texans at Packers

Texans: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, G Nick Broeker, CB Kamari Lassiter, WR Steven Sims, LB Henry To’oTo’o, S Jimmie Ward, WR Robert Woods

Packers: DE Brenton Cox, TE John FitzPatrick, T Travis Glover, C Jacob Monk, S Kitan Oladapo, DT Devonte Wyatt

Eagles at Giants

Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert, G Trevor Keegan, OL Darian Kinnard, QB Tanner McKee, CB Eli Ricks, DT Byron Young

Giants: T Chris Hubbard, P Jamie Gillan, CB Adoree’ Jackson, S Anthony Johnson, LB Boogie Basham, QB Tommy DeVito

Lions at Vikings

Lions: G Kevin Zeitler, DL Isaiah Thomas, S Loren Strickland, WR Isaiah Williams, TE Parker Hesse, T Giovani Manu

Vikings: CB Akayleb Evans, CB Dwight McGlothern, RB Myles Gaskin, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, LB Blake Cashman, T Walter Rouse, QB Brett Rypien

Seahawks at Falcons

Seahawks: CB Riq Woolen, CB Tre Brown, T Stone Forsythe, DT Cameron Young, DL Myles Adams, LB Trevis Gipson, OL Sataoa Laumea

Falcons: CB Antonio Hamilton, LB Troy Andersen, DL Brandon Dorlus, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, OL Elijah Wilkinson, OL Brandon Parker, DL Kentavius Street

Bengals at Browns

Bengals: WR Trenton Irwin, DE Cedric Johnson, OL Andrew Stueber, DT Lawrence Guy, TE Tanner McLachlan, DT Jay Tufele

Browns: QB Jameis Winston, CB Kahlef Hailassie, S Ronnie Hickman, RB Jerome Ford, LB Nathaniel Watson, DT Quinton Jefferson

Dolphins at Colts

Dolphins: QB Skylar Thompson, LB Emmanuel Ogbah, S Jevon Holland, RB Jeff Wilson, OL Andrew Meyer, CB Ethan Bonner, LB Channing Tindall

Colts: LB Genard Avery, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Anthony Gould, CB Chris Lammons, C Danny Pinter, LB E.J. Speed, RB Jonathan Taylor