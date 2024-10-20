NFL 2024 Week 7 early inactives: Will Levis is officially inactive on Sunday

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Saturday brought word that the Titans will start Mason Rudolph at quarterback against the Bills and Sunday brought confirmation. Will Levis is inactive, which leaves Rudolph in the No. 1 role with Trevor Siemian up from the practice squad to serve as his backup.

Levis was listed as questionable with a right shoulder injury after being limited in practice this week. Levis hurt his shoulder in Week Four, but returned to start after a bye week and played all of last week’s loss to the Colts.

Another report indicated that Levis may miss multiple weeks as a result of the injury, but further information about his availability will have to wait until after Sunday’s game.

Titans at Bills

Titans: QB Will Levis, CB L’Jarius Sneed, T Leroy Watson, RB Tyjae Spears, TE David Martin-Robinson, DL Keondre Coburn, LB Caleb Murphy

Bills: OL Will Clapp, DT Zion Logue, LB Joe Andreessen, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, S Mike Edwards

Texans at Packers

Texans: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, G Nick Broeker, CB Kamari Lassiter, WR Steven Sims, LB Henry To’oTo’o, S Jimmie Ward, WR Robert Woods

Packers: DE Brenton Cox, TE John FitzPatrick, T Travis Glover, C Jacob Monk, S Kitan Oladapo, DT Devonte Wyatt

Eagles at Giants

Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert, G Trevor Keegan, OL Darian Kinnard, QB Tanner McKee, CB Eli Ricks, DT Byron Young

Giants: T Chris Hubbard, P Jamie Gillan, CB Adoree’ Jackson, S Anthony Johnson, LB Boogie Basham, QB Tommy DeVito

Lions at Vikings

Lions: G Kevin Zeitler, DL Isaiah Thomas, S Loren Strickland, WR Isaiah Williams, TE Parker Hesse, T Giovani Manu

Vikings: CB Akayleb Evans, CB Dwight McGlothern, RB Myles Gaskin, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, LB Blake Cashman, T Walter Rouse, QB Brett Rypien

Seahawks at Falcons

Seahawks: CB Riq Woolen, CB Tre Brown, T Stone Forsythe, DT Cameron Young, DL Myles Adams, LB Trevis Gipson, OL Sataoa Laumea

Falcons: CB Antonio Hamilton, LB Troy Andersen, DL Brandon Dorlus, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, OL Elijah Wilkinson, OL Brandon Parker, DL Kentavius Street

Bengals at Browns

Bengals: WR Trenton Irwin, DE Cedric Johnson, OL Andrew Stueber, DT Lawrence Guy, TE Tanner McLachlan, DT Jay Tufele

Browns: QB Jameis Winston, CB Kahlef Hailassie, S Ronnie Hickman, RB Jerome Ford, LB Nathaniel Watson, DT Quinton Jefferson

Dolphins at Colts

Dolphins: QB Skylar Thompson, LB Emmanuel Ogbah, S Jevon Holland, RB Jeff Wilson, OL Andrew Meyer, CB Ethan Bonner, LB Channing Tindall

Colts: LB Genard Avery, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Anthony Gould, CB Chris Lammons, C Danny Pinter, LB E.J. Speed, RB Jonathan Taylor