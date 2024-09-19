NFL: Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. matter remains under review, no change in status

Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt list after pleading no contest to disorderly conduct on Thursday.

Hall was arrested for domestic violence in August and was placed on the list ahead of the cut to 53 players that month. Hall, who is paid while on the list, pleaded to lesser charges on Thursday and received probation, a fine and a suspended jail sentence.

In a statement provided to multiple reporters, the NFL said that there’s been no change in the wake of the plea.

“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy. There’s no change in his status,” the statement said.

Hall was a second-round pick out of Ohio State this year.