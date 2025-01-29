 Skip navigation
NFL has “no information” about its victory in the QB contract collusion case

  
Published January 29, 2025 11:53 AM

Early last week, the System Arbitrator who resolves certain grievances between the NFL and NFL Players Association issued a ruling regarding the union’s grievance over the failure to give certain veteran quarterbacks fully guaranteed contracts. Since then, no one has said a single word about it.

The NFL won the case. The decision appears in a 61-page written document. For whatever reason, the NFL has kept it all quiet.

The NFLPA has every reason to not talk about it; they lost. The NFL has no reason to not disclose the outcome.

Unless it does. As previously explained, the NFL hopes to secure an agreement from the union on an 18-game season.

During a Wednesday morning media conference call with NFL executives, I asked when the decision will be released and why it has been delayed.

“No information on any outcome from the collusion case,” NFL executive V.P. of communications Jeff Miller said. “I’m sure when we have news, we’ll share it.”

But they have news. They’re just keeping it to themselves. At this point, it seems to be about more than not taking a victory lap. It feels like something else is going on.

We’ve got a few ideas. For now, we’ll keep digging and waiting and wondering when the 61 pages will be released, what they will reveal, and what they won’t.