NFL limits underclassmen participation to specific all-star games

The NFL’s decision to allow draft-eligible underclassmen to participate in all-star games raises some new issues for players, and for certain all-star games.

Draft-eligible underclassmen are permitted to participate only in the Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl, and HBCU Legacy Bowl. Per the NFL, those bowls were included because they have working relationships with the NFL.

That could create some consternation for all-star games like the Hula Bowl, which has been frozen out of inviting underclassmen.

The situation also could make it harder for draft-eligible seniors to get a chance to show their stuff in all-star games and the practices leading up to it, since underclassmen will not be taking their spots. Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent, for example, benefited greatly from the Senior Bowl, as a guy who played at the Division II level.

Another potential problem comes from the deadline for applying to enter the draft early. Players must submit their request by Monday, January 15. The official list will be released on Friday, January 19. The all-star games presumably would like to firm up their expected rosters before then.

As to the exclusion of all-star games like the Hula Bowl, it will be interesting to see whether there’s any pushback. It’s potentially an antitrust violation for the league to limit underclassmen to the all-star games that have a current working relationship with the league. Whether the Hula Bowl or any other all-star game choses to push that angle remains to be seen.