NFL names Lamar Jackson the AFC offensive player of the week

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson overwhelmed the Lions in Week Seven.

Jackson went 21-of-27 for 357 yards and three touchdowns while also running nine times for 36 yards and a touchdown to lead his team to a 38-6 home win over their NFC North opponents. It was Jackson’s most productive day of the season and the most passing yards he’s had in a game since Week Five of the 2021 season.

That was also the last time Jackson was named the AFC offensive player of the week, but the NFL ended that drought on Wednesday by naming Jackson as the AFC’s offensive standout for Week Seven.

It’s the ninth time Jackson has taken those honors and a string of similar performances will have him in position for more awards as the second half of the 2023 season unfolds.