NFL Thanksgiving schedule has Packers-Lions, Commanders-Cowboys, 49ers-Seahawks

  
Published May 11, 2023 04:03 PM

Detroit and Dallas are again hosting games on Thanksgiving, with Seattle added in as this year’s third home team.

In the first game of Week 12 of the 2023 season, the Packers are at the Lions for a 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Thursday, November 23.

In the second Thanksgiving game is one of the most popular Thanksgiving matchups, the Commanders at the Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET.

And in prime time on Thanksgiving, it’s the 49ers heading to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at 7:20 p.m. ET.

The NFL will also have its first Black Friday game this season, with the Jets visiting the Dolphins on the day after Thanksgiving.