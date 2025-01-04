 Skip navigation
NFL’s domination of top 100 live TV events drops from 93 to 70

  
Published January 3, 2025 07:34 PM

In 2023, the top 100 events on live TV consisted of 93 NFL games. In 2024, that number dropped, sharply.

Via FrontOfficeSports.com, the NFL had 70 of the top 100 live TV events last year.

It’s not a sign of hogs getting slaughtered; it’s a product of other key live events, such as the Olympics, a Yankees-Dodgers World Series, an NCAA basketball final featuring Caitlin Clark, and multiple presidential debates.

During 2020, the last year of a presidential election, the NFL had 71 of the top 100 live TV events.

No NBA games made the list. (Sorry, LeBron.)

The NFL continues to generate massive ratings, on broadcast TV and streaming. As audiences continue to splinter, nothing consistently gathers a simultaneous crowd like NFL football games.