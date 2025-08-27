 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
nbc_pft_qb_trustworthy_250827.jpg
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
nbc_pft_qb_trustworthy_250827.jpg
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Caserio: We’ll see if Joe Mixon plays this season

  
Published August 27, 2025 10:20 AM

Texans running back Joe Mixon spent all of the preseason on the non-football injury list and he was moved to the reserve version of it as the team set its initial 53-man roster this week.

Mixon will miss at least the first four games of the regular season as a result of the move and the Texans have not shared any kind of timeline for his expected return to action from what’s been described as a foot/ankle issue. That did not change at a Wednesday press conference when General Manager Nick Caserio was asked about Mixon’s status.

Caserio said they’ll evaluate Mixon at the end of that four-game window without offering any assurance that Mixon is expected to play at all this season.

“We’ll see, we’ll take it one day at a time,” Caserio said, via Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle.

Nick Chubb is the No. 1 back on the Texans’ depth chart with Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, and rookie Woody Marks also on hand.