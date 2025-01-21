Nick Sirianni on pass game: I wouldn’t say I have a level of concern there

Through two postseason games, Philadelphia’s passing attack has not been anything to write home about.

Some of that is due to Saquon Barkley’s success on the ground, as he had a particularly dominant showing in the 28-22 win over the Rams on Sunday. The snowy conditions in the second half of that divisional-round contest also weren’t conducive to throwing.

But star receiver A.J. Brown has just three receptions for 24 yards combined this postseason. He’s received 10 total targets.

Nevertheless, head coach Nick Sirianni said he’s not concerned because he knows Philadelphia can win in multiple ways.

“Yeah, we’re doing everything we can do to win each football game,” Sirianni said. “I think you saw [on Sunday] we were able to win the turnover battle. We were able to take care of the ball in the elements. They had some turnovers that we were able to create [on Sunday]. So, again, you do everything you can do to win each and every game. There is going to be a game that we’re going to have to throw a bunch, and there’s going to be a game we have to run a bunch.

“Again, I wouldn’t say I have a level of concern of anything there. I know we’re able to win both ways. I know we can win passing the ball. I know we can win running the ball. Just so happens a little bit more this year, we’ve won running the football.”

Now, Sirianni continued, the Eagles are going to play for the NFC Championship, which is a special situation.

“I know we’ve got the right people in place all the way on our offense, our coaches,” Sirianni said. “Yeah, we’re doing what we need to do to win each game.

“[I]f that means throw it 50 times, we’ll do that. If it means run it 50 times, we’ll do that as well.”