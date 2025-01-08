Nick Sorenson could move to special teams coordinator for 49ers, Brandon Staley under consideration for DC

When word came that Nick Sorensen would not return as the 49ers defensive coordinator in 2025, a move to another role with the team was mentioned as a possibility.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that such a move is possible during a Wednesday press conference. Shanahan told reporters that Sorensen could move to special teams coordinator.

Sorensen served in that role for the Jaguars in 2021 and was hired after Brian Schneider left the team for personal reasons. Schneider was the 49ers’ special teams coordinator in 2024, but was dismissed this week.

Shanahan acknowledged that moving to another role after being defensive coordinator isn’t the easiest transition to make, but said Sorensen is well respected in the organization.

Shanahan also said that assistant head coach Brandon Staley will be an internal candidate to run the defense. Staley interviewed for the job last offseason, but wound up in his current role after Sorensen was hired. External candidates are also going to be in the mix as the 49ers look for a new defensive direction.