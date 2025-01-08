 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

deebo.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

deebo.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Sorenson could move to special teams coordinator for 49ers, Brandon Staley under consideration for DC

  
Published January 8, 2025 02:57 PM

When word came that Nick Sorensen would not return as the 49ers defensive coordinator in 2025, a move to another role with the team was mentioned as a possibility.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that such a move is possible during a Wednesday press conference. Shanahan told reporters that Sorensen could move to special teams coordinator.

Sorensen served in that role for the Jaguars in 2021 and was hired after Brian Schneider left the team for personal reasons. Schneider was the 49ers’ special teams coordinator in 2024, but was dismissed this week.

Shanahan acknowledged that moving to another role after being defensive coordinator isn’t the easiest transition to make, but said Sorensen is well respected in the organization.

Shanahan also said that assistant head coach Brandon Staley will be an internal candidate to run the defense. Staley interviewed for the job last offseason, but wound up in his current role after Sorensen was hired. External candidates are also going to be in the mix as the 49ers look for a new defensive direction.