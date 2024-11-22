 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

No injury designation for Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead listed as questionable

  
Published November 22, 2024 04:07 PM

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is good to go for Sunday.

Hill was a limited participant in two of the team’s three practices this week because of the wrist injury that’s had him on the injury report in recent weeks, but he did not receive any designation ahead of this weekend’s game against the Dolphins. Hill has not missed any game action because of his wrist.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) drew a questionable tag after not practicing all week. Head coach Mike McDaniel said he thinks Armstead will be able to play on Sunday.

McDaniel also said that he does not expect to activate offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (quad, knee) or safety Patrick McMorris (calf) in time to play this week. Fullback Alec Ingold (calf) is also listed as questionable and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) has been ruled out.