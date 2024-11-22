No injury designation for Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead listed as questionable

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is good to go for Sunday.

Hill was a limited participant in two of the team’s three practices this week because of the wrist injury that’s had him on the injury report in recent weeks, but he did not receive any designation ahead of this weekend’s game against the Dolphins. Hill has not missed any game action because of his wrist.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) drew a questionable tag after not practicing all week. Head coach Mike McDaniel said he thinks Armstead will be able to play on Sunday.

McDaniel also said that he does not expect to activate offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (quad, knee) or safety Patrick McMorris (calf) in time to play this week. Fullback Alec Ingold (calf) is also listed as questionable and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) has been ruled out.