No injury designations for Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill may need wrist surgery after the season, but he’s set to play this weekend.

Hill was a full participant in practice on Friday and has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Hill said last week that he hurt his wrist during the summer, but he has only been on the injury report for the last two weeks.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey also has no injury designation. Ramsey hurt his knee in Thursday’s practice, but worked on a limited basis Friday and is set to play against Las Vegas.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) is the only Dolphins player who has been ruled out. Left tackle Terron Armstead (rest, knee), left guard Robert Jones (knee), offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (quad, knee), and safety Patrick McMorris (calf) are listed as questionable.