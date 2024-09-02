OLB Adisa Isaac only player who didn’t practice for Ravens on Monday

The Ravens were nearly at full strength Monday, three days before their season opener against the Chiefs.

They were required to release an injury report for the first time this season, and rookie outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (hamstring) was the only player absent from practice.

Running back Rasheen Ali (neck) was the only other player on the practice report as a limited participant.

Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum practiced without a non-contract jersey Sunday for the first time since returning from his neck injury. He was not on the practice report Monday.

The Chiefs had nine players on their practice report, but eight were full participants. Only receiver Hollywood Brown (shoulder) didn’t practice.