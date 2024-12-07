On Our Way Home ebook is 99 cents, for one week only

Here’s an early Christmas gift. Sort of.

If you’re willing to part with 99 cents.

For one week (starting this morning), the On Our Way Home ebook can be yours instantly for the low price of 99 cents.

While the issue is debatable at $2.99, you’ll definitely be getting your money’s worth at $0.99. The book is good. And I’ve gotten only positive feedback from a universe of readers and viewers who otherwise don’t hesitate to complain about anything and everything.

Why in the hell am I doing it? (Why in the hell do I do anything?) Because we’re getting closer to Christmas, and it’s a perfect time to use it as a way to get in the holiday spirit. And perhaps to be inspired by the story and its message to fix a broken relationship before it’s too late. Or to forgive yourself if it is too late to fix a relationship you’d like to repair.

I was reluctant to drop the price because I don’t want to give short shrift to the charities the book sales are supporting this year (the Michael Phelps Foundation and Enfield Public Schools). So for each purchase at 99 cents, I’ll make the same donation as if it had been purchased for $2.99.

Basically, by buying the On Our Way Home ebook over the next week, you’ll be costing me money.

The print edition remains $9.99. And, yes, I’m thinking that if you buy the ebook for 99 cents and read it, you’ll buy maybe 10 copies for quick, cheap, and easy gifts. (Because nothing says Christmas like quick, cheap, and easy gifts.)

Look around at what books cost. I deliberately make mine available for not much money. “They must suck” is a common reaction. They don’t; I enjoy knowing that people get enjoyment from something I pulled out of thin air and/or my butt.

So if you’re having a hard time getting the Christmas-season lawnmower started, for 99 cents and maybe 10 hours at most of your time (depending on how quickly or slowly you read), you’ll be inspired not only to make the most of the holidays but also to reconnect with someone who was, and still is, important to you.

Do it now. And give it a try. Even if you don’t like it, you’re out only 99 cents — and you will have forced me to pull more than that out of my own pocket for two worthy causes.