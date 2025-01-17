Packers to interview former Jets assistant Aaron Whitecotton for DL job

The Packers fired defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich this week. They soon will begin interviewing for his replacement.

They have scheduled an interview with former Jets defensive line Aaron Whitecotton, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Whitecotton spent four seasons with the Jets after Robert Saleh hired him. He has coached in the NFL for 12 seasons.

He previously worked as the assistant defensive line coach in San Francisco (2020) and Buffalo (2017-19).

Whitecotton began his NFL coaching career in Jacksonville in 2013, spending three seasons as a defensive assistant working with the defensive line, before a promotion to assistant defensive line coach in 2016.