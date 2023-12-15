Packers list AJ Dillon, Aaron Jones as questionable

The Packers’ top two running backs are both carrying questionable designations heading into Week 15.

AJ Dillon practiced on Friday despite having a broken right thumb that could keep him from playing against the Buccaneers. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the team will evaluate whether it will be possible for Dillon to do the job this weekend.

“We’re kinda working through it right now. We’ll see where we’re at . . . Had it padded pretty good,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Aaron Jones has missed three games with a knee injury. He practiced all this week and LaFleur said Jones “did what he needed to do today.”

Safety Darnell Savage (shoulder), cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring), linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder), wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), and cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) are also listed as questionable. Wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) is set to miss another game after being tagged as doubtful.