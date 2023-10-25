Packers put Darnell Savage on injured reserve

Safety Darnell Savage will be out of the Packers lineup for a while.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that the Packers have placed Savage on injured reserve. The move means he will miss at least four games due to the calf injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

The Packers are also making a pair of additions to their defensive back group. According to multiple reports, they are signing cornerback Corey Ballentine to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and cornerback Robert Rochell off of the Panthers practice squad.

Ballentine has appeared in three games as a gameday elevation and he played in eight games for Green Bay last year. Rochell was a 2021 Rams fourth-rounder who played in 28 games for the team over the last two years.