Panthers LB DJ Johnson out for Sunday after suffering a concussion in a car accident

Linebacker DJ Johnson won’t be available for the Panthers on Sunday.

The team ruled Johnson out for personal reasons on Friday and later announced that he suffered a concussion in a car accident. He has been placed on the non-football injury list ahead of their game against the Falcons.

The Panthers also ruled out linebacker Amare Barno (shoulder), cornerback Jaycee Horn (hip), linebacker Josey Jewell (concussion), and defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. (shoulder, neck).

Right guard Robert Hunt (knee), wide receiver Xavier Legette (hip, wrist), right tackle Taylor Moton (rest, knee), defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson (neck), linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (rest), and running back Miles Sanders (ankle) are listed as questionable.