nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts' Richardson, Broncos' Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by

Panthers place Ian Thomas on IR, open Amaré Barno’s practice window

  
Published November 18, 2024 11:06 AM

The Panthers have announced a few roster moves to start the week after their bye.

Carolina has placed tight end Ian Thomas on injured reserve. He suffered a calf injury during the team’s Week 10 victory over the Giants in Germany. Thomas also missed several games earlier in the year. He’s appeared in five contests with two starts in 2024, catching three passes for 7 yards while playing 94 offensive snaps and nine special teams snaps.

Outside linebacker Amaré Barno’s practice window has been opened as he returns from a torn ACL suffered last season. He is currently on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. A sixth-round pick in 2022, Barno was a heavy special teams contributor and rotational defensive player in 2023.

Additionally, the Panthers formally announced the previously reported signing of cornerback Caleb Farley to the 53-man roster.

Defensive tackle Sam Roberts has been signed to the practice squad.