Panthers put Marquis Haynes on injured reserve

Marquis Haynes won’t be in the lineup for the Panthers in the first four games of the regular season.

The Panthers put the veteran edge defender on injured reserve Monday. Haynes was out of practice for most of training camp because of a back injury and he’ll take more time to recover before he’ll become eligible to join the team on the field.

Haynes played in every game the last two seasons and set a career-high with five sacks for the Panthers last year. Brian Burns, Justin Houston, Yetur Gross-Matos, Amare Barno, and DJ Johnson are set to be available against the Falcons this week.

The Panthers now have 51 players on the active roster, so they could make a couple of additions before the season gets underway.