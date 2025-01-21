 Skip navigation
Panthers sign Boogie Basham, James Mitchell to futures deals

  
Published January 21, 2025 12:57 PM

The Panthers have added a pair of players on futures deals.

Carolina announced on Tuesday that linebacker Carlos “Boogie” Basham and tight end James Mitchell have joined the club.

Basham, 27, was a Bills second-round pick back in 2021 and has appeared in 40 career games. He has recorded 4.5 career sacks with nine QB hits and six tackles for loss.

Mitchell, 25, was a Lions fifth-round pick in 2022 and has appeared in 30 career games. He’s caught 13 passes for 141 yards with a touchdown. He appeared in only one game for Detroit in 2024.