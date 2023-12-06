Panthers will stay in Charlotte for 2024 training camp

The Panthers will have a new head coach for the 2024 season and they will also have a new plan for training camp.

The team announced on Wednesday that they will be staying in Charlotte for training camp next summer. They have held training camp at Wofford College for most of the last three decades, but they will remain at their facility for next year’s camp.

“We’re excited to hold training camp at our facility in Charlotte,” team president Kristi Coleman said. “We appreciate Wofford and the Spartanburg community for their hospitality over the years. We are dedicated to the fans in South Carolina, and we will continue to bring fan and community events to the state.”

Renovations to the facility will be done after the end of the season and the team plans to have three full-length practice fields available for them to work on next summer.