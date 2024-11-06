 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes fully participates in Wednesday practice

  
Published November 6, 2024 05:08 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that his ankle is “doing good” despite being sore after tweaking it against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

He didn’t think he’d have any limitations in practice, and Kansas City’s first injury report of the week reflects that.

The Chiefs listed Mahomes as a full participant in Wednesday’s session.

Mahomes did not miss an offensive snap on Monday night.

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.

Receiver Mecole Hardman (shoulder/knee), running back Kareem Hunt (quad), and defensive end George Karlaftis (abdomen) were all limited.

Defensive end Michael Danna (pectoral), safety Nazeeh Johnson (concussion), and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps) were full.