Patrick Mahomes Sr. pleads guilty to felony DWI

Patrick Mahomes Sr., a former MLB player and the father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has pleaded guilty to felony DWI in Texas.

Via TMZ.com, Mahomes Sr. entered the plea on Tuesday morning, just before he was due to stand trial.

It’s a third-offense DWI. Under Texas law, the charge carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

He’s due to be sentenced on September 23.

The arrest happened in February, during the gap between the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl. Patrick declined to address the situation during opening night at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

In 2019, Mahomes Sr. served 40 days in jail after a second DWI arrest.