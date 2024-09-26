Patrick Mahomes: Travis Kelce wants to make plays, but he also wants to win

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s production has been down to start the 2024 season, as he’s caught just eight passes for 69 yards in three games.

Kelce himself said on his podcast earlier this week that he’s fine with the ball going elsewhere as long as Kansas City keeps winning.

On Wednesday, his quarterback said Kelce has been handling the situation “amazingly.”

“I feel like I want to give him the ball more, whereas he’s just like, ‘I just want to win, man. I don’t care, I’ll run these routes and take guys with me so that other guys can get open,’” Patrick Mahomes said in his Wednesday press conference. “We understand he’s an important part of this offense, and we want to make sure that we’re still featuring him, but at the same time, if defenses are going to take away him, I’ll feed the ball to other guys and let them make plays.

“As the season goes on, if we continue to show that we’re going to throw it to Rashee [Rice] and we’re going to throw it to these other guys and they’re going to make plays, teams are going to have to do those one-on-one matchups and that’s when Travis will eat.”

Rice has been Mahomes’ clear go-to receiver through the first three reeks. He has 29 targets and 24 receptions. Kelce is second on the team with 12 targets and eight catches.

As for Kelce’s attitude on the matter, Mahomes said he thinks Kelce has always been this way.

“I mean, what’s been great for me in my career is that he wants to make an impact in the game and he wants to make plays, but he wants to win at the end of the day,” Mahomes said. “If we’re winning, he’s good with just going out there and playing hard, blocking, doing whatever he can to impact the game.

“Whenever we‘re winning games like this, that’s everybody, man. You just want to win at the end of the day. He’s doing a great job of being a leader on the team, playing hard, doing whatever he can to make an impact in the game. When you do that in this league, usually good things come and I’m excited for him to go out there and make an impact receiving the ball as well.”

Kelce’s numbers could improve as soon as this week, with the Chiefs playing the Chargers. In 18 career games against the club, he’s caught 100 passes for 1,223 yards with eight touchdowns.