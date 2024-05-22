Patrick Mahomes: We’re trying to help Rashee Rice to be a great person as well as a great player

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_daniels_240522__078562.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_daniels_240522__078562.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes: We’re trying to help Rashee Rice to be a great person as well as a great player

  
Published May 22, 2024 03:06 PM

Rashee Rice’s alleged assault victim wants any potential charges against the Chiefs receiver dropped, calling their altercation a “misunderstanding.” Rice, though, still faces eight felony charges related to his involvement in a high-speed car crash in Dallas earlier this offseason.

Neither the NFL nor the Chiefs have punished Rice so far, waiting for the legal process to play out.

So, Rice is attending the team’s organized team activities in Kansas City.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said everyone associated with the team is doing what they can to help Rice avoid future off-field mistakes.

It’s not just me. [We’re all] just trying to do whatever we can to teach him how to learn from his mistakes,” Mahomes said Wednesday, via video from the team. “Obviously, that was a big mistake. You get to learn from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again and try to do whatever you can to be the best person you can be in society, not only for yourself but for the people around you. I think he is doing that.

“Right now, we’re just going to keep trying to do whatever we can to get him on the right path, so that he can be a great football player, obviously, but we want to be a great person, too.”

The reigning Super Bowl champions, who are going for a three-peat, have not had the best of offseasons. Rice’s legal troubles, the arrests of offensive tackles Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick for misdemeanor marijuana possession and Harrison Butker’s controversial commencement speech have made headlines since they raised their third Lombardi Trophy in five seasons.

“It’s just about being as smart as we can when we’re not in the building,” Mahomes said. “I think guys understand we have to step up as a team and an organization in that way. But we have to go out and prove that for other people to believe that as well.”