Patrick Mahomes worked out at altitude with sprints in the Alps this offseason

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a European vacation between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp, but it wasn’t all leisure.

Mahomes told Jonathan Jones of CBS that part of his time was spent in the Alps, and that he was working out at altitude to make sure he was in top shape when camp started.

“It’s a lot harder running those sprints in Switzerland at that altitude than it is running in Kansas City,” Mahomes said. “It helped out a little bit as far as conditioning-wise, but there’s nothing like being on the football field, so at the end of the day, you keep yourself in shape, you come out here and Coach Reid puts you through this training camp and you’re ready to go by the season.”

Mahomes’ wife wrote on social media that they were in St. Moritz, Switzerland, which has an altitude of 5,910 feet above sea level, or 630 feet higher than Denver’s Mile High Stadium. It’s a beautiful place to visit. And a tough place to run sprints.