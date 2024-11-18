Patriots activate Alex Austin, waive Marco Wilson

Cornerback Alex Austin is back on the active roster in New England.

The Patriots announced on Monday that they have activated Austin from injured reserve. Austin has been out since injuring his ankle in the third game of the regular season.

Austin played 14 defensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps in the first three weeks. He had nine tackles and an interception in five games with the team last year.

The Patriots waived cornerback Marco Wilson in order to create a spot for Austin. Wilson appeared in 10 games for the Patriots this season and made 15 tackles. Two of those tackles came in Sunday’s loss to the Rams.