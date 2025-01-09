 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots announce they interviewed Mike Vrabel today

  
Published January 9, 2025 05:08 PM

The Patriots have interviewed Mike Vrabel to be their next head coach.

Vrabel went to Boston to meet with the Patriots today, the team announced.

From the moment the Patriots fired Jerod Mayo on the final day of the regular season, Vrabel has been connected to the Patriots’ head-coaching vacancy. He spent eight years playing for the Patriots and would seem to have many of the qualities that Patriots owner Robert Kraft is looking for.

Vrabel was head coach of the Titans from 2018 to 2023, leading them to a record of 54-45 in the regular season and 2-3 in the postseason.

The Patriots are expected to continue conducting interviews, including with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson tomorrow, but no one would be surprised if Vrabel proves to be their choice, and if they act quickly in hiring him.