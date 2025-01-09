Patriots announce they interviewed Mike Vrabel today

The Patriots have interviewed Mike Vrabel to be their next head coach.

Vrabel went to Boston to meet with the Patriots today, the team announced.

From the moment the Patriots fired Jerod Mayo on the final day of the regular season, Vrabel has been connected to the Patriots’ head-coaching vacancy. He spent eight years playing for the Patriots and would seem to have many of the qualities that Patriots owner Robert Kraft is looking for.

Vrabel was head coach of the Titans from 2018 to 2023, leading them to a record of 54-45 in the regular season and 2-3 in the postseason.

The Patriots are expected to continue conducting interviews, including with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson tomorrow, but no one would be surprised if Vrabel proves to be their choice, and if they act quickly in hiring him.