Patriots rule out DeVante Parker

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said this week that he hopes to grow with the team’s young receivers and that quest will begin in earnest against the Commanders this Sunday.

Kendrick Bourne went on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in Week Eight and the Patriots announced on Friday that DeVante Parker has been ruled out due to a concussion. That should open the door for playing time for Tyquan Thornton, Pop Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte this weekend, although Thornton is listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Tackle Calvin Anderson (illness) has also been ruled out.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), tight end Pharaoh Brown (back), tackle Trent Brown (ankle, knee), defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (illness), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (ankle), linebacker Josh Uche (ankle, toe), and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (shoulder) are listed as questionable.