Patriots to put Caedan Wallace, David Andrews on IR Friday

The Patriots are putting a pair of offensive linemen on injured reserve on Friday.

Head coach Jerod Mayo said earlier this week that center David Andrews was headed for the list because of a shoulder injury that will require him to have surgery. On Friday, he said rookie tackle Caedan Wallace will also go on the list.

Wallace has an ankle injury. He started in Week Three against the Jets and saw action in all four games that the Patriots have played so far this season.

Mayo said the team is still working out how it will fill the open spots on their roster. However that plays out, the team has a lot to sort out on the offensive line heading into Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.