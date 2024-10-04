 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen "progress" with Odell Beckham Jr.
Patriots to put Caedan Wallace, David Andrews on IR Friday

  
Published October 4, 2024 10:48 AM

The Patriots are putting a pair of offensive linemen on injured reserve on Friday.

Head coach Jerod Mayo said earlier this week that center David Andrews was headed for the list because of a shoulder injury that will require him to have surgery. On Friday, he said rookie tackle Caedan Wallace will also go on the list.

Wallace has an ankle injury. He started in Week Three against the Jets and saw action in all four games that the Patriots have played so far this season.

Mayo said the team is still working out how it will fill the open spots on their roster. However that plays out, the team has a lot to sort out on the offensive line heading into Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.