Patriots waive Matt Corral from exempt/left squad list

The Patriots have officially moved on from quarterback Matt Corral.

New England waived Corral from the exempt/left squad list on Monday, according to the transaction wire.

Corral had been claimed by the Patriots after the Panthers waived him when reducing their roster. He became the second quarterback on New England’s 53 other than Mac Jones as the club had waived Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham.

But Corral was placed on the left squad list back on Sept. 9.

Zappe has since been re-signed to the 53-man roster to be Jones’ backup.

A 2022 third-round pick out of Ole Miss, Corral was sidelined for his entire rookie season by a foot injury.

The Patriots also announced they’ve released quarterback Ian Book from their practice squad.

That leaves New England with Jones and Zappe as their only listed QBs.