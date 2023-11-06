Pete Carroll “concerned” about recent run of turnovers by Geno Smith

After Sunday’s 37-3 loss to the Ravens, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said in his press conference that the rout was about the entire team “not answering the bell” and the box score bears that out.

The Ravens picked up 515 yards while possessing the ball for 40 minutes while the Seahawks offense gave up four sacks, went 1-of-12 on third down and picked up 151 yards over the course of the afternoon. Quarterback Geno Smith lost a fumble and got picked off by Ravens safety Geno Stone to add to the misery.

Carroll reiterated that the loss “is not on one guy,” but the two turnovers make eight in the last four games for Smith and Carroll was asked about his level of concern about that run.

“I’m concerned about that,” Carroll said. “The one, on the fumble, that’s a pass-rush deal. The interception, he threw it up, and the guy who’s been making all the interceptions made another one. But that’s not the direction for us to be going. Up until this game, it took us to first place, whatever the heck we’ve been doing. We didn’t play like a first place team today. With those kind of turnovers, it’s really hard to win.”

The loss dropped the Seahawks to 5-3, which puts them back into a tie with the 49ers at the top of the NFC West. They’ll face the Commanders and Rams before a three-game run that features two games against the Niners sandwiched around a matchup with Dallas. Cleaning up the mistakes we saw on Sunday will be crucial to their bid to come through this stretch with some part of the division lead in their hands.