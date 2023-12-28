Pete Carroll non-committal on Jamal Adams getting starting job back

Safety Jamal Adams is practicing with the Seahawks on Wednesday, but it remains to be seen whether Adams will play Sunday.

Adams, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, was limited in his return to practice.

“He was in walkthrough also, bouncing around,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team website. “It’s the first time in a while we got a chance to get him out. He’s had a good break, and we’ll see what that means. I can’t conclude anything about that, but I’m happy for him. I know he’s pumped up to be back out there.”

Carroll wouldn’t guarantee that Adams would return as a starter if he returns this week.

Julian Love has starred since taking over an every-down role.

“We’ll see. You’ll have to wait and see on that,” Carroll said.

The Seahawks use three safeties enough that Adams, Love and Quandre Diggs all will get playing time.

Seattle hopes to have cornerback Devon Witherspoon back after he missed two games with a hip pointer. He also was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

“He’s got a little spark to him today,” Carroll said. “A little spark. When he’s firing, you know it. He was bouncing around pretty good in the walkthrough.”

Offensive guard Anthony Bradford (elbow), receiver Jake Bobo (knee), offensive guard DAmien Lewis (neck), Diggs (rest), receiver Tyler Lockett (rest) and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (knee) also were limited.

Receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs), offensive tackle Jason Peters (foot), running back Kenneth Walker III (shoulder/illness), linebacker Nick Bellore (knee), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle), defensive end Mario Edwards (knee), defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder), linebacker Bobby Wagner (rest), nose tackle Jarran Reed (rest) and tight end Noah Fant (knee) did not practice.