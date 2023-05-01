Pete Carroll on Anthony Richardson: “We gave him tremendous consideration”

Before the draft, some in league circles thought the Seahawks would take quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fifth overall pick in the draft, if he was there.

He wasn’t, obviously.

On Monday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked in an appearance on Seattle Sports radio how seriously the team considered the man who went to the Colts at No. 4.

“We considered him ,” Carroll said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “Shoot, we flew all the way out there to go see him. Not just to see him but to be around him and watch him and how he handled himself, and his program with all the hype that was going. We gave him tremendous consideration. He might be the best athlete that’s ever been drafted at that position. He’s arguably that. So, we had to definitely consider that.”

Carroll has been around the NFL for decades. He knows that Richardson is a rare talent, with a very high ceiling. He was the one potential superstar in this class.

It will be fascinating to track the careers of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Richardson, and Will Levis. History tells us that one or more of them will be great -- and that one or more of them won’t be. And if they bust, it won’t simply be their own fault.