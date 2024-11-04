PFT’s Week 9 2024 NFL results and recap

The season is halfway over. Sort of.

The post-Sunday wrap-ups have just gotten started, basically.

Debuted a couple of weeks ago, we post a snapshot of every Sunday game on Monday morning, with relevant (to me, hopefully to you) insights and/or nuggets from each game.

Here they are for the most recent Sunday that was.

Falcons 27, Cowboys 21

Kirk Cousins got his third career win over the Cowboys, and a victory in his first game against his former Vikings coach, Mike Zimmer.

Cousins now has 11 career games with at least three touchdown passes and a passer rating of 140 or higher. That surpasses Tony Romo for the fifth most in NFL history. Cousins trails only Drew Brees (18), Aaron Rodgers (20), Peyton Manning (20), and Tom Brady (21).

The Cowboys might be without the successor to Romo for a bit; Dak Prescott has a hamstring injury. And the Cowboys are fading fast. Owner Jerry Jones suggested on Sunday that the time might make a couple of moves at the trade deadline.

I’ll believe it when I see it. It feels like more talk from an owner who is interested only in the action that comes from fans opening their wallets to purchase more silver-and-blue snake oil.

Ravens 41, Broncos 10

It was the fourth perfect passer rating for Lamar Jackson. That’s more than any other quarterback in league history.

Jackson’s day was part of a 41-point outburst against the Denver defense that had yet to give up more than 20 points in any game.

Derrick Henry had another big game for the Ravens. (It’s very good for Baltimore that the Cowboys couldn’t afford him.) Nearly every week, he joins another elite club of running backs.

The Broncos had fattened up against not-great teams. The Ravens have given them a reminder that, while the Broncos might be good enough to get to the playoffs, it could be a short stay.

Bills 30, Dolphins 27

The Dolphins played like their season was riding on the outcome. Because it was. And now that the Bills have moved to 7-2, it would take the kind of collapse that would get everyone fired for them to miss the playoffs.

Buffalo got it done without receiver Amari Cooper, who missed the game with a wrist injury. And no one had spectacular numbers. But it was all just enough to give Tyler Bass a chance to kid a 61-yard game winner — rectifying a rough stretch and ensuring that the Bills won’t be having kicking tryouts this week.

The good news for Miami is that they have rediscovered their running game. And there could be a shot at a wild-card berth. At some point, however, they have to win some games. Or, you know, one.

Panthers 23, Saints 22

The disaster continues for the Saints, with a seventh straight loss coming at the hands of the worst team in the league. And it was enough to get the Saints to make a coaching change.

For the Panthers, it doesn’t change much. They should still be looking to sell the contracts of any players who won’t be part of the turnaround. If there ever is one.

The Saints should look to trade aging, high-priced veterans, too. For either team, most players who are sent elsewhere would welcome it.

Bengals 41, Raiders 24

Only days after Halloween, Joe Burrow dressed up as Angry Kevin, despite throwing five touchdown passes. Maybe he knows that, while they’re good enough to beat the Raiders, they aren’t good enough to compete with the best teams in the conference.

The Raiders have landed firmly in “hot mess” territory, with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy officially gone. After the season, coach Antonio Pierce could be, too. Especially with Tom Brady’s close friend Mike Vrabel available.

In the interim, Las Vegas should consider trading everyone but Maxx Crosby. Those extra assets might help position them to get a badly-needed franchise quarterback in the draft.

Then again, they might not have to move up very high.

Chargers 27, Browns 10

The Jameis Winston experiment was fun while it lasted.

Cleveland’s latest loss essentially confirms that the Browns won’t have a second straight playoff season. Given the massive cap numbers still attached to Deshaun Watson’s contract, they should trade anyone and everyone they can.

The Chargers are building some consistency, and they’re finally putting some points on the board to complement a very good defense. A playoff berth is definitely plausible.

Commanders 27, Giants 22

It wasn’t spectacular, but it was effective. And that’s how it goes for solid teams that face pesky division rivals. It won’t be easy. It won’t be pretty. But it will end with more points than the other team.

The Commanders need to get Brian Robinson back; he’ll open up the passing game. And Jayden Daniels needs to get the ball to his best receivers.

The Giants inch closer to the inevitable benching of quarterback Daniel Jones. His $23 million injury guarantee in 2025 gives him an expiration date that is coming sooner than later.

Titans 20, Patriots 17

Drake Maye, cleared from a concussion, ran for 95 yards and threw for 206. The Titans got 128 yards rushing from non-quarterback Tony Pollard, outgaining the Patriots by more than 100 yards.

Both teams are essentially done, and both should be looking to do deals as to players who likely won’t be there in 2025 anyway.

Mason Rudolph’s performance could prompt Tennessee to keep him on the field. Whether it’s him or Will Levis. It feels like the Titans will be in the quarterback business in the offseason.

The game was decided in overtime. Patriots coach Jerod Mayo declined to address why the Patriots didn’t go for two points after scoring the touchdown that made the score 20-19.

In the extra session, Tennessee put together the longest drive since the league shrank it from 15 minutes to 10. The 13-play, 72-yard effort consumed seven minutes and 28 seconds before ending with a field goal.

Cardinals 29, Bears 9

Don’t look now, but Arizona isn’t just a wild-card contender but a potential division winner. They systematically dismantled a Bears team that might have been still dealing with a post-Hail Mary hangover.

Kyle Murray didn’t generate eye-popping numbers. He didn’t need to. Underrated workhorse James Conner had 107 rushing yards on 18 carries, and three other Cardinals (not named Murray or Conner) had rushing touchdowns.

With the Bears falling from 4-2 to 4-4, whispers will commence as to whether a coaching change is coming in Chicago. While there’s a long way to go, it feels as if the pressure is building. If will diminish only if the Bears get back to winning.

Eagles 28, Jaguars 23

It felt like Philly was trying to blow it, with a 22-0 lead becoming 22-16 almost instantly. Ultimately, the Eagles didn’t waste the latest stellar performance from running back Saquon Barkley, who had 152 rushing yards, 40 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and a backward glitch leap for the ages.

Philly’s third straight win puts them at 6-2 and in the thick of things as November starts. There’s still a nagging question as to whether they’ll fall apart down the stretch. Again.

The Jaguars, to their credit, didn’t quit. At 2-7, they should sell contracts and stockpile picks for a future course that possibly will be set by Bill Belichick.

Lions 24, Packers 14

Jared Goff continued his recent run of greatness, despite playing outdoors in the elements and breaking out gloves for both hands.

He has an 82.8-percent completion percentage (106 of 128) over the past six games, the highest in any six-game stretch in league history, with at least 100 attempts. In 2008, Peyton Manning completed 137 of 175 in six games, for a 78.3-percent rate.

More importantly, the Lions keep winning. They’re 7-1, and their performance in their first non-dome game of the season strengthens the perception that they’ll be staying indoors for the entire postseason — with home-field advantage in the NFC and, if they get to their first Super Bowl, a dome game in New Orleans.

Rams 26, Seahawks 20

Down 10 points in the first half, the Rams came back for their third straight win, putting them at 4-4 and in prime position to contend for the NFC West crown.

It’s been a dramatic shift for the Rams, who were poised to be sellers at the trade deadline. Now, who knows? Maybe they’ll find a way to eff them picks all over again.

The Seahawks, after winning three in a row to start the season, have lost five of six. The outcome overshadows a career day from receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who had 180 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and a key fourth-down grab that set up his score to force overtime.

Vikings 21, Colts 13

Minnesota ended a two-game losing streak with a win that felt in many respects destined to be a loss.

Justin Jefferson had his best yardage output of the season, with 137. He also threw a pass across the field to Aaron Jones, setting the stage for a 22-yard gain on third and 16.

Overall, the story was the defense. The Brian Flores-led unit held the Colts to 227 yards. That’s the second-lowest output under coach Shane Steichen. And it could accelerate Anthony Richardson’s return to the lineup.

The decision was fueled by the urgency to win. In his first start after Richardson’s benching, Joe Flacco threw for 179 yards, no touchdown passes, and one interception. He had a passer rating of 63.7, with three sacks.