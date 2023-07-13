Pro Bowl Games ratings compare favorably to other leagues’ all-star games

When the NFL scrapped the Pro Bowl for the Pro Bowl Games, it expected the ratings to take a hit. And they did. But the non-bowl Pro Bowl is performing well in comparison to the all-star games held by other leagues.

This week’s all-star game staged by Major League Baseball generated a record-low audience of 7.01 million viewers on Fox. In February, the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games drew 6.28 million viewers on ESPN and ABC.

The NBA all-star game from that same month yielded a record-low audience of 4.59 million viewers on TNT and TBS. The NHL all-star game attracted a mere 1.15 million viewers on ABC.

It’s another reason for the NFL to keep doing something other than having an all-star game, especially since the NFL’s all-star game featured all (or at least some) stars but not much of a game. For good reason. Players shouldn’t be taking unnecessary physical risks after the season has ended.