Top News

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
2023 All-American Micah Bell from The Kinkaid School in Texas has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 16 Micah Bell, incoming freshman cornerback, speedy four-star recruit
MX RedBud Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek.JPG
Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek with illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smx_carmichaelstewartintv_230713.jpg
Can Jett Lawrence go perfect in Pro Motocross?
nbc_rugby_ilonamaherbodyimage_230713.jpg
Maher details importance of body positivity
nbc_smx_30board_230713.jpg
Webb leaves Red Bull KTM; Southwick locals shine

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pro Bowl Games ratings compare favorably to other leagues’ all-star games

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 13, 2023 06:16 PM

When the NFL scrapped the Pro Bowl for the Pro Bowl Games, it expected the ratings to take a hit. And they did. But the non-bowl Pro Bowl is performing well in comparison to the all-star games held by other leagues.

This week’s all-star game staged by Major League Baseball generated a record-low audience of 7.01 million viewers on Fox. In February, the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games drew 6.28 million viewers on ESPN and ABC.

The NBA all-star game from that same month yielded a record-low audience of 4.59 million viewers on TNT and TBS. The NHL all-star game attracted a mere 1.15 million viewers on ABC.

It’s another reason for the NFL to keep doing something other than having an all-star game, especially since the NFL’s all-star game featured all (or at least some) stars but not much of a game. For good reason. Players shouldn’t be taking unnecessary physical risks after the season has ended.