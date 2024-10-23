Puka Nacua hopes Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford trade talks go nowhere

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is back at practice this week and he hopes that it’s not the final days that he’s working with teammates Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford.

The Rams’ 2-4 start has led to chatter about trades involving Kupp and Stafford. Tuesday brought a report that that the Rams have engaged other teams in trade talks about Kupp and that they have given indications that they are willing to eat money in order to make something happen with the receiver.

Chatter about Stafford has been a little less concrete, but it’s out there with the trade deadline on the horizon. During an appearance on The Zach Gelb Show, Nacua said he hopes “that’s not true” when asked about the Kupp reports and that trading either player wouldn’t be his choice.

“Two veteran guys who are core to what we’re trying to do here at the Rams organization. Yeah, that wouldn’t feel great,” Nacua said.

The call won’t be Nacua’s to make, however, and the Rams began to take on a new look with Aaron Donald’s retirement this offseason, so they could decide to make the second-year wideout one of the focal points of a new start in Los Angeles.