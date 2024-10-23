 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Puka Nacua hopes Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford trade talks go nowhere

  
Published October 23, 2024 06:42 AM

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is back at practice this week and he hopes that it’s not the final days that he’s working with teammates Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford.

The Rams’ 2-4 start has led to chatter about trades involving Kupp and Stafford. Tuesday brought a report that that the Rams have engaged other teams in trade talks about Kupp and that they have given indications that they are willing to eat money in order to make something happen with the receiver.

Chatter about Stafford has been a little less concrete, but it’s out there with the trade deadline on the horizon. During an appearance on The Zach Gelb Show, Nacua said he hopes “that’s not true” when asked about the Kupp reports and that trading either player wouldn’t be his choice.

“Two veteran guys who are core to what we’re trying to do here at the Rams organization. Yeah, that wouldn’t feel great,” Nacua said.

The call won’t be Nacua’s to make, however, and the Rams began to take on a new look with Aaron Donald’s retirement this offseason, so they could decide to make the second-year wideout one of the focal points of a new start in Los Angeles.