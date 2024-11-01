 Skip navigation
Puka Nacua knee injury not believed to be serious

  
Published November 1, 2024 07:06 AM

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua left practice on Thursday with a knee injury, but it doesn’t look like the team is looking at another absence for one of their top players.

According to multiple reports, Nacua avoided a major injury. Nacua hurt the same knee this summer and went on injured reserve after aggravating the injury during the first game of the regular season. Nacua returned to action last weekend.

Friday will bring another practice session and they will issue injury designations for their game against the Seahawks this weekend.

Nacua had seven catches for 106 yards in the Rams’ 30-20 win over the Vikings in Week Eight.